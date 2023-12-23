Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IUSG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 105,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,400,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,799,000 after buying an additional 8,392,410 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,238,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,583,000 after buying an additional 728,977 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,083,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,601,000 after buying an additional 225,077 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,872,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,190,000 after buying an additional 267,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,383,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,090,000 after buying an additional 53,504 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSG opened at $103.95 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $79.72 and a 12-month high of $104.67. The company has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

