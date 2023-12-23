Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 75,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in JetBlue Airways by 162.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 174,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after buying an additional 107,791 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in JetBlue Airways by 21.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 44,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 7,941 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in JetBlue Airways by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in JetBlue Airways by 10.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the first quarter worth about $1,117,000. Institutional investors own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

JetBlue Airways Trading Up 0.5 %

JBLU stock opened at $5.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 1.75. JetBlue Airways Co. has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $9.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.61 and a 200-day moving average of $5.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.14). JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JBLU. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $7.50 to $5.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

View Our Latest Report on JBLU

About JetBlue Airways

(Free Report)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 14 Airbus A220 aircraft, 23 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 100 destinations in the 32 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.