Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Invests $103,000 in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QS. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in QuantumScape in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. CWM LLC grew its position in QuantumScape by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in QuantumScape by 19,462.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 9,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 9,731 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in QuantumScape in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

Insider Transactions at QuantumScape

In related news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total value of $263,705.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 575,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,388,632.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total value of $263,705.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 575,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,388,632.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 44,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $315,729.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 748,854 shares in the company, valued at $5,271,932.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 427,645 shares of company stock worth $2,841,361 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on QS. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. William Blair began coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $4.70 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.96.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on QS

QuantumScape Trading Down 3.4 %

NYSE QS opened at $7.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 5.00. QuantumScape Co. has a one year low of $4.99 and a one year high of $13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 24.57 and a quick ratio of 24.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.22 and its 200-day moving average is $7.22.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

About QuantumScape

(Free Report)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. QuantumScape Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.