Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Invests $190,000 in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 2nd quarter valued at $223,124,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Kenvue during the second quarter worth about $216,465,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Kenvue during the second quarter worth about $164,895,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Kenvue during the second quarter worth about $158,520,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Kenvue during the second quarter worth about $135,729,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue Stock Performance

Shares of KVUE opened at $21.35 on Friday. Kenvue Inc. has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.17.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Kenvue had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KVUE has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Kenvue from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

