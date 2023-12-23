Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Invests $230,000 in Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 7,875 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EBTC. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 2.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,906 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,218 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,642 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,411 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 25.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,610 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. 29.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Bancorp

In other news, Director Michael T. Putziger bought 1,622 shares of Enterprise Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.94 per share, for a total transaction of $45,318.68. Following the purchase, the director now owns 202,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,670,031.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 15.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enterprise Bancorp Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ EBTC opened at $33.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.71. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $36.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $409.38 million, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.58.

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $42.99 million during the quarter.

Enterprise Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Enterprise Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.51%.

About Enterprise Bancorp

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company of Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services. It offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, limited-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.

