Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Invests $262,000 in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 40.2% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 158,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,827,000 after purchasing an additional 8,113 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,030,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,879,000 after purchasing an additional 37,072 shares during the period.

GSLC opened at $93.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $75.09 and a 1 year high of $94.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.28.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

