Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Invests $278,000 in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,199,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,820,000 after purchasing an additional 652,159 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 103,528.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,824,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822,199 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,765,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,711,000 after purchasing an additional 91,465 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,490,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,533,000 after purchasing an additional 12,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,165,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,838,000 after purchasing an additional 43,141 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BATS:NOBL opened at $94.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.80. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

