Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Invests $303,000 in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $443,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 326.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 160,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,857,000 after acquiring an additional 122,735 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,273,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $90.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,877.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,272,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,773,913.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $133.99 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $73.49 and a one year high of $303.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.45.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $551.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.27 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 63.06%. Research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (down from $150.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $175.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.13.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Enphase Energy

About Enphase Energy

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.