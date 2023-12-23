Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in VanEck Social Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:BUZZ)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Social Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:BUZZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 20,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in VanEck Social Sentiment ETF by 1,658.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Social Sentiment ETF in the first quarter valued at about $444,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in VanEck Social Sentiment ETF by 1,555.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 16,723 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in VanEck Social Sentiment ETF by 42.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Social Sentiment ETF by 16.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BUZZ opened at $18.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.45 million, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.30 and its 200-day moving average is $16.27. VanEck Social Sentiment ETF has a one year low of $11.70 and a one year high of $18.90.

The VanEck Social Sentiment ETF (BUZZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund holds 75 US-listed firms with the most positive investor sentiment online. The fund uses a proprietary AI model to select and weight stocks. BUZZ was launched on Mar 2, 2021 and is managed by VanEck.

