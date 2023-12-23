Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 6,815 Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GEM. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $423,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 267,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,110,000 after acquiring an additional 74,541 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 50,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 3,882 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 150,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $30.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $989.90 million, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.60. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $27.54 and a twelve month high of $31.59.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

