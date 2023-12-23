Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Takes $224,000 Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 514.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,461,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,669,000 after buying an additional 7,085,365 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Novartis by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,604,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,303 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,982,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,371,000 after acquiring an additional 279,999 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,488,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,609,000 after purchasing an additional 377,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Novartis by 1.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,257,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,414,000 after purchasing an additional 83,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Novartis stock opened at $98.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $79.98 and a twelve month high of $105.61. The company has a market capitalization of $209.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. Novartis had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NVS shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. HSBC downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

