Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Takes $249,000 Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sysco in the first quarter worth about $140,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Sysco during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sysco during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of SYY stock opened at $73.53 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $62.24 and a 12-month high of $82.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. Sysco had a return on equity of 117.17% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on SYY. Barclays cut their price objective on Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco

In other Sysco news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $157,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,236.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

