Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Takes $388,000 Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,300 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Trex by 98,060.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 26,110,787 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,711,823,000 after purchasing an additional 26,084,187 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Trex by 2,324.6% during the 4th quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,180,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trex by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,421,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $653,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,669 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,763,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Trex by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,777,034 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $313,182,000 after purchasing an additional 776,165 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trex alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TREX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Trex from $79.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays downgraded Trex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Trex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Trex from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Trex in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.89.

Trex Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $83.30 on Friday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.69 and a 12-month high of $84.68. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.10.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Trex had a return on equity of 34.43% and a net margin of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $303.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trex

(Free Report)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.