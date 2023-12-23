Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) COO Sells $188,067.48 in Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total value of $188,067.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,167,272.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Priscilla Hung also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

On Wednesday, November 29th, Priscilla Hung sold 6,310 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $631,000.00.

Guidewire Software Price Performance

NYSE:GWRE opened at $108.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of -127.65 and a beta of 1.16. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.28 and a 1-year high of $108.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Guidewire Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities upped their price target on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guidewire Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GWRE

Institutional Trading of Guidewire Software

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,045,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $724,092,000 after purchasing an additional 38,954 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Guidewire Software by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 6,238,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,499,000 after buying an additional 36,895 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 39.0% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,145,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,080,000 after buying an additional 882,514 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 13.8% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,933,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,176,000 after buying an additional 356,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Route One Investment Company L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 2,865,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,013,000 after acquiring an additional 69,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

About Guidewire Software

(Get Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.