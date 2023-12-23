Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Shares Sold by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 976 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HLNE. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Hamilton Lane by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,119,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,414,000 after acquiring an additional 498,381 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 266.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 663,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,414,000 after purchasing an additional 482,663 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 1,742.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 505,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,261,000 after purchasing an additional 477,614 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,694,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,346,000 after buying an additional 421,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 2,249.7% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 392,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,418,000 after buying an additional 376,106 shares during the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HLNE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Hamilton Lane from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.67.

Shares of Hamilton Lane stock opened at $112.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.19. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a one year low of $62.47 and a one year high of $113.66.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.06). Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 25.61%. The company had revenue of $126.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.32 million. On average, research analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.36%.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

