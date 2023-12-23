Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 57 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Murphy USA by 5.8% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 111,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,972,000 after buying an additional 6,122 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 156.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 532.1% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,546 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Murphy USA by 3.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MUSA opened at $360.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $364.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $333.02. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.65 and a 1-year high of $382.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $7.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $1.61. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 71.06% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.28 earnings per share. Murphy USA’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 24.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.91%.

Insider Transactions at Murphy USA

In related news, SVP Jennifer Bridges sold 2,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.41, for a total value of $828,749.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,418.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jennifer Bridges sold 2,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.41, for a total transaction of $828,749.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,850 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,418.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Renee M. Bacon sold 7,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.51, for a total value of $2,648,277.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,033.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,474 shares of company stock valued at $14,477,727 over the last 90 days. 9.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MUSA. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Murphy USA from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Murphy USA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.00.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

