Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 3,213 Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BUFF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trek Financial LLC raised its stake in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 23.1% during the first quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 7,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Stock Performance

BATS BUFF opened at $39.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.73 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.67.

Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Profile

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BUFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of Innovators twelve monthly Power Buffer ETFs, which targets specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFF was launched on Oct 20, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

