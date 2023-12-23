Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Buys 454 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Haverford Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.5% in the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 302,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 18.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 101,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,097,000 after purchasing an additional 15,872 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the second quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 49.8% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 440,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,991,000 after buying an additional 146,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the second quarter worth approximately $322,000. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $56.74 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $47.90 and a 12-month high of $70.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.04). Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.02%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.58.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $5,404,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 980,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,275,076.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 206,851 shares of company stock valued at $10,825,858 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

