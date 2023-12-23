Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,713 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 140.0% during the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 218.4% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. HSBC downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.59.

ABBV opened at $154.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.45, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.29 and a 200 day moving average of $144.49. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 169.86%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

