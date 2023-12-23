Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,983 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.5% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 291,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,012,000 after acquiring an additional 80,056 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 7,217 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 153,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.2% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total value of $392,524.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,227,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total transaction of $392,524.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,227,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,197,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,538 shares of company stock valued at $12,083,142. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Capital One Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $87.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Bank of America raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.15.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $129.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.61 and a 200 day moving average of $107.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $83.93 and a 12 month high of $132.14.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.77%. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.03%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

