Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $116,000 Stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 577 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 0.5% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Atlassian by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its holdings in Atlassian by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 0.9% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 0.6% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TEAM. UBS Group began coverage on Atlassian in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.22.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Shares of TEAM opened at $240.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $192.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.76. Atlassian Co. has a 1 year low of $116.40 and a 1 year high of $248.00. The firm has a market cap of $62.14 billion, a PE ratio of -122.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 50.61%. The firm had revenue of $977.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.59 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Atlassian

In other Atlassian news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.19, for a total transaction of $472,239.30. Following the sale, the president now owns 186,159 shares in the company, valued at $35,591,739.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.19, for a total transaction of $472,239.30. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 186,159 shares in the company, valued at $35,591,739.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gene Liu sold 185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total transaction of $34,219.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,021 shares in the company, valued at $9,622,324.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 353,174 shares of company stock worth $68,355,821. Corporate insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

