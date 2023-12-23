Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $133,000 Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 141.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of OTIS opened at $89.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.62. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $73.32 and a 52-week high of $91.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on OTIS. UBS Group began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.43.

Check Out Our Latest Report on OTIS

About Otis Worldwide

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.