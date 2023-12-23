Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $140,000 Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 833 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in BCE by 2.1% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,712,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $575,871,000 after purchasing an additional 323,998 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of BCE by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,993,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,993,000 after acquiring an additional 239,309 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BCE by 6,368.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in BCE by 279.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 902,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,422,000 after acquiring an additional 664,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam grew its holdings in BCE by 88.8% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 14,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 6,725 shares during the period. 42.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BCE opened at $38.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.62. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.15 and a 52 week high of $48.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.57.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. BCE had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Equities analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.6969 dividend. This represents a $2.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is 156.35%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BCE shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BCE in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. TD Securities downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on BCE from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

