Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $178,000 Stock Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 13.7% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 48,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $789,000. Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $350,000. Finally, Kercheville Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $175,000. Institutional investors own 37.13% of the company’s stock.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $11.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.78.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock opened at $9.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of -21.58 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.75 and a 200-day moving average of $8.35. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.24 and a 1-year high of $11.70.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $564.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

In other SoFi Technologies news, insider Chad M. Borton sold 152,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $1,214,807.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 157,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,277.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $298,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,239,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,082,379.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chad M. Borton sold 152,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $1,214,807.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,277.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 81,450 shares of company stock valued at $544,586 and have sold 344,146 shares valued at $2,794,764. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SoFi Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.