Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $200,000 Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 3.5% in the second quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co raised its stake in Cummins by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Cummins by 1.9% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 5.1% in the first quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.1% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.88.

Cummins Price Performance

CMI opened at $236.99 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.18 and a 1 year high of $265.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $226.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.10.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.14 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 26.12%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Cummins’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

About Cummins

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

