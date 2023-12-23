Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $203,000 Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 31.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,903 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,245,000 after acquiring an additional 181,966 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its position in CVS Health by 7.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in CVS Health by 4,063.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 11,785 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,551,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on CVS. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $78.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $64.41 and a twelve month high of $94.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.55.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 36.50%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

