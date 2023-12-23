Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $221,000 Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 26.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,240 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,547 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLW. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Corning by 173.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 134.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

Corning Stock Up 0.2 %

Corning stock opened at $30.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.46, a P/E/G ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $37.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.11.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Corning had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 164.71%.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $548,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,188,528.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

