Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $99,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 56.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,715.8% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI opened at $87.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.01. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $63.80 and a one year high of $92.60.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

