Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 0.6% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $5,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at $561,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $130,169,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,768,810 shares in the company, valued at $60,404,028,326.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $130,169,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,768,810 shares in the company, valued at $60,404,028,326.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

LLY opened at $570.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $541.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.33, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $587.53 and its 200 day moving average is $535.59. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $309.20 and a 12-month high of $629.97.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 48.12%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $583.24.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

