Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 1,625 Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF – Free Report) by 171.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 142,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,046,000 after purchasing an additional 13,735 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 76,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,252,000 after acquiring an additional 32,029 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,105,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 792.1% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,377,000 after acquiring an additional 44,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 105.5% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 23,319 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of PTF stock opened at $50.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.53. Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $36.76 and a 12-month high of $52.27. The firm has a market cap of $352.44 million, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.23.

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

