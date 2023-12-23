Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 530 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 158.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 864 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,935,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,685,568,000 after purchasing an additional 66,602 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 8.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,198,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,092,887,000 after acquiring an additional 411,153 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 35.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,506,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $505,821,000 after acquiring an additional 653,790 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,091,017 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $439,636,000 after acquiring an additional 37,816 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,750,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $367,961,000 after purchasing an additional 343,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $236.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $194.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.71. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.65 and a 12-month high of $262.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

CRL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $255.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $212.00 to $209.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.31.

Insider Activity at Charles River Laboratories International

In other news, COO Birgit Girshick acquired 1,322 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $187.82 per share, for a total transaction of $248,298.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,348,411.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster purchased 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $178.05 per share, with a total value of $1,000,641.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 202,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,080,586.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Birgit Girshick acquired 1,322 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $187.82 per share, for a total transaction of $248,298.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,348,411.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

