Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 13.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 5.5% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 1,571.2% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 7.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in American Electric Power by 61.2% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 43,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after buying an additional 16,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 0.6% in the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 246,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,564,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AEP shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. Cfra dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.46.

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ AEP opened at $80.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.07. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $69.38 and a one year high of $98.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $42.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.50.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.73%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

