Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 1,559 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 40.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,559 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RJF. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,629,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,780,000 after buying an additional 2,510,966 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,765,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Raymond James by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,993,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $932,098,000 after buying an additional 1,625,771 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Raymond James by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,876,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,330,000 after buying an additional 1,448,047 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Raymond James by 214.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,141,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,474,000 after buying an additional 778,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Raymond James Stock Performance

Shares of RJF opened at $111.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.02. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $120.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.08 and a 200 day moving average of $103.43.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.15). Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This is a boost from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RJF. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Raymond James from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Raymond James from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Raymond James from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.67.

Read Our Latest Report on RJF

Insider Activity

In other news, insider George Catanese sold 3,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total transaction of $412,695.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,256. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider George Catanese sold 3,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total transaction of $412,695.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,256. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $102,690.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,618 shares in the company, valued at $6,141,339.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,840 shares of company stock worth $1,315,040 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

About Raymond James

(Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.