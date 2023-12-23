Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 1,829 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,829 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Dover during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Dover during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 52.0% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dover Trading Up 0.3 %

Dover stock opened at $152.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $127.25 and a 12-month high of $160.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.12 and a 200 day moving average of $142.20.

Dover Dividend Announcement

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.02. Dover had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 26.23%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DOV shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Dover from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Dover from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Dover from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dover has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,196. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,938 shares in the company, valued at $5,103,196. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $94,048.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,333 shares in the company, valued at $755,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

