Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 218 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 335.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 568,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,628,000 after purchasing an additional 437,576 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,605,000 after acquiring an additional 351,769 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 172.5% in the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 474,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,285,000 after acquiring an additional 300,185 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 229.1% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 383,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,042,000 after acquiring an additional 267,287 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 528,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,133,000 after purchasing an additional 258,554 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Goosehead Insurance Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $78.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a twelve month low of $31.21 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 4.31% and a negative return on equity of 79.96%. The business had revenue of $71.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.49 million. As a group, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder Langston Spousal Lifetim Lindy sold 514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $38,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 215,079 shares in the company, valued at $15,915,846. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder Langston Spousal Lifetim Lindy sold 514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $38,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 215,079 shares in the company, valued at $15,915,846. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 26,862 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total transaction of $1,914,454.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,432,513.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 147,205 shares of company stock worth $10,721,302. Corporate insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GSHD. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance Profile

(Free Report)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.