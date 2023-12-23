Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 39 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 127.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $332.80 on Friday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.90 and a twelve month high of $457.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $361.93 and its 200 day moving average is $377.90.

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.38. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $377.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.79%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KNSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $521.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.14.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.48, for a total value of $1,373,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,145,067.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.85, for a total transaction of $307,679.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,974. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.48, for a total value of $1,373,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,145,067.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

