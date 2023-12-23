Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 4,954 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 52.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,455 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,954 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 7.8% during the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 14.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 897,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,299,000 after acquiring an additional 114,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 45.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,271 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Stock Performance

SHOP opened at $76.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $98.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.43 and a beta of 2.23. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.35 and a 1-year high of $79.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 7.23 and a quick ratio of 7.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. Equities analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SHOP shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Shopify from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Shopify from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Veritas Investment Research set a $52.00 price objective on Shopify and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Shopify in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.11.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

