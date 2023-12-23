Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 73 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 739 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $741,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in IQVIA by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,021,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 59.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 82.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $229.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion, a PE ratio of 38.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.17. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.42 and a 1 year high of $241.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.08. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total transaction of $2,807,431.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,478.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

IQV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on IQVIA from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on IQVIA from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $253.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.46.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

