HB Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,856 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,913 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 33,967 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in CVS Health by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 45,456 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in CVS Health by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,490 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,677 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $11,358,000 after purchasing an additional 30,341 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,796.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS opened at $78.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $101.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.65 and its 200 day moving average is $70.55. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $64.41 and a 12-month high of $94.21.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.50%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

