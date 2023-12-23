HB Wealth Management LLC Acquires 327 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESGU. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 169.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,408,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771,545 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at about $243,650,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at about $78,338,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,801,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,810,000 after acquiring an additional 376,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 72.0% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 757,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,734,000 after acquiring an additional 316,928 shares in the last quarter.

ESGU stock opened at $104.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.46. The company has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $83.40 and a 1-year high of $105.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $0.337 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

