HB Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,706 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in General Electric by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,925,000 after buying an additional 27,682 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on GE. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.43.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $126.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.41 and a 200-day moving average of $112.85. General Electric has a 1-year low of $62.88 and a 1-year high of $128.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $137.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.28.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.61%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

