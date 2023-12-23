HB Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 34.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,807,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,742,000 after purchasing an additional 5,617,054 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 25.3% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 21,545,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348,916 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 272.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,572,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,077,583 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,290,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 407.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,093,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286,137 shares during the period. 15.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $66.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.48. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $61.73 and a 1-year high of $76.56. The company has a market cap of $205.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.49.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

AZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. HSBC initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

