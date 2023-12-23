HB Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total transaction of $234,772.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,411.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total transaction of $234,772.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,411.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total value of $134,562.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,484.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 979 shares of company stock worth $500,817 in the last ninety days. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $542.85 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $416.77 and a 12-month high of $551.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $516.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $495.24. The company has a market capitalization of $57.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.11. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 48.77%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.99%.

ROP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Roper Technologies from $587.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet raised Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $533.57.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

