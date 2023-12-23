HB Wealth Management LLC Has $1.64 Million Stock Position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,330 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the first quarter worth $38,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the second quarter worth $45,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the second quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 226.8% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 5,272 shares during the last quarter. 48.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Performance

Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock opened at $21.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.86 and a twelve month high of $21.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.59 and its 200 day moving average is $20.00.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Cuts Dividend

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $114.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.13 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 51.87% and a return on equity of 13.95%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 9.91%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.80.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

