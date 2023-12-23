HB Wealth Management LLC Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

HB Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,321,000 after buying an additional 10,953,635 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $350,979,000. Allstate Investment Management Co. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $308,588,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 69.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,490,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,194,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,554 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $77.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.31. The stock has a market cap of $29.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

