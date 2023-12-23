HB Wealth Management LLC Has $1.94 Million Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 399.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,665,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $934,904,000 after buying an additional 15,729,876 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 37,660.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,942,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $187,412,000 after buying an additional 3,931,746 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,779,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $516,095,000 after buying an additional 3,445,953 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $60,640,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,660,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $316,616,000 after buying an additional 1,572,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $41.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.87 and a 200-day moving average of $40.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $49.81.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 54.95% and a net margin of 5.94%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.58%.

DAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.40.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.09 per share, for a total transaction of $330,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,082.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $326,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,424,041.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.09 per share, with a total value of $330,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $578,082.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

