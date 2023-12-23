HB Wealth Management LLC Has $2.04 Million Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.1% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.5% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.8% during the first quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.72% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $373.91 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $314.97 and a 12-month high of $376.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $349.59 and its 200 day moving average is $346.03.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

