HB Wealth Management LLC Has $2.21 Million Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 264.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.9 %

DE opened at $396.82 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $345.55 and a 1-year high of $450.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $111.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $374.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $395.32.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 28.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 16.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on DE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $530.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

