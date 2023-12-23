HB Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,278 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 47,640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,958,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 60.5% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 14,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 5,452 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 23,457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% during the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 32,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.4% during the third quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 2,243 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.43.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $139.60 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.05 and a 1 year high of $143.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $223.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,163.33, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.68.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

