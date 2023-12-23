HC Wainwright Cuts 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Price Target to $32.00

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ETNB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on 89bio from $49.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer cut 89bio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on 89bio from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on 89bio from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.56.

ETNB stock opened at $10.90 on Wednesday. 89bio has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $22.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 18.23 and a quick ratio of 18.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 0.89.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.38 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that 89bio will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETNB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in 89bio by 272.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,650,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,121,000 after buying an additional 3,400,611 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in 89bio by 2,823.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,070,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965,364 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in 89bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,666,000. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in 89bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,117,000. Finally, Braidwell LP purchased a new stake in 89bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $24,556,000.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

